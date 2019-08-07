Scale by Power of 2 (G Dataflow)

Multiplies the input by 2 raised to a specified power.
The power to raise the input by. This input supports scalar numbers, arrays or clusters of numbers, and arrays of clusters of numbers. Any value larger than 32 bits wraps to a 32-bit signed or unsigned integer.
Rounding and Coercion Behavior
If n is a floating-point number, this function rounds n before it scales x (0.5 rounds to 0; 0.51 rounds to 1). If n is a 64-bit integer, this function coerces n to a 32-bit integer.
The value to multiply by 2 raised to the specified power. This input supports scalar numbers, arrays or clusters of numbers, and arrays of clusters of numbers.