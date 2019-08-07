Home Support NI Product Manuals LabVIEW NXG 3.1 Manual

Scale by Power of 2 (G Dataflow)

Last Modified: January 12, 2018

Multiplies the input by 2 raised to a specified power.

connector_pane_image
datatype_icon

n

The power to raise the input by. This input supports scalar numbers, arrays or clusters of numbers, and arrays of clusters of numbers. Any value larger than 32 bits wraps to a 32-bit signed or unsigned integer.

Rounding and Coercion Behavior

If n is a floating-point number, this function rounds n before it scales x (0.5 rounds to 0; 0.51 rounds to 1). If n is a 64-bit integer, this function coerces n to a 32-bit integer.

datatype_icon

x

The value to multiply by 2 raised to the specified power. This input supports scalar numbers, arrays or clusters of numbers, and arrays of clusters of numbers.

Data Type Changes on FPGA

When you add this node to a document targeted to an FPGA, this input has a default data type that uses fewer hardware resources at compile time.

datatype_icon

x * 2^n

The result of multiplying the input by 2 raised to the specified power.

Data Type Changes on FPGA

When you add this node to a document targeted to an FPGA, this output has a default data type that uses fewer hardware resources at compile time.

Where This Node Can Run:

Desktop OS: Windows

FPGA: All devices (only within an optimized FPGA VI)

Web Server: Supported in VIs that run in a web application

