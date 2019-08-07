Home Support NI Product Manuals LabVIEW NXG 3.1 Manual

Round toward Negative Infinity (G Dataflow)

Last Modified: February 5, 2019

Expresses the input to the next lower round integer.

For example, if the input is 3.8, the result is 3. If the input is -3.8, the result is -4.

connector_pane_image
datatype_icon

x

An input to this operation.

This input supports scalar numbers, arrays or clusters of numbers, and arrays of clusters of numbers.

Data Type Changes on FPGA

When you add this node to a document targeted to an FPGA, this input has a default data type that uses fewer hardware resources at compile time.

datatype_icon

rounded number

The resulting lowest integer, closest to the input value.

When x is of the form x = a + bi, that is, when x is complex, the function returns a complex number defined by the next lowest integers to the real and imaginary parts of x. The following equation defines rounded number:

floor(x) = floor(a) + i floor(b)

Where This Node Can Run:

Desktop OS: Windows

FPGA: All devices (only within an optimized FPGA VI)

Web Server: Supported in VIs that run in a web application

