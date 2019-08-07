Round toward Negative Infinity (G Dataflow)

Expresses the input to the next lower round integer.
For example, if the input is 3.8, the result is 3. If the input is -3.8, the result is -4.
This input supports scalar numbers, arrays or clusters of numbers, and arrays of clusters of numbers.
Data Type Changes on FPGA
When you add this node to a document targeted to an FPGA, this input has a default data type that uses fewer hardware resources at compile time.
The resulting lowest integer, closest to the input value.
When x is of the form x = a + bi, that is, when x is complex, the function returns a complex number defined by the next lowest integers to the real and imaginary parts of x. The following equation defines rounded number: