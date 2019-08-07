Replace Subset (G Dataflow)

Replaces a subset of the specified digital data.
Search method that indicates where to begin the specified operation.
This input only appears when you wire a waveform to digital data in.
|Name
|Value
|Description
|Samples
|0
|The subset begins from a particular element from the set of waveform data in digital waveform in.
|Relative Time
|1
|The subset begins from the data value at a particular time.
Default: Samples
Digital waveform in which you want to replace a subset.
This input appears when you wire a waveform to digital data in. If you wire digital data to digital waveform in, this input changes to digital data in.
Digital data in which you want to replace a subset.
This input appears when you wire digital data to digital waveform in. If you wire a waveform to digital data in, this input changes to digital waveform in.
Digital waveform data that you want to use to replace a subset of digital waveform in.
This input appears when you wire a waveform to digital data in. If you wire digital data to digital waveform in, this input changes to new digital data.
Digital data that you want to use to replace a subset of digital data in.
This input appears when you wire digital data to digital waveform in. If you wire a waveform to digital data in, this input changes to new digital waveform.
Data element or time value where the subset you are replacing begins..
This input only appears when you wire a waveform to digital data in.
Data element used to specify where you want to start replacing the digital table subset.
This input only appears when you wire digital data to digital waveform in.
Default: 0
Error conditions that occur before this node runs.
The node responds to this input according to standard error behavior.
Standard Error Behavior
Many nodes provide an error in input and an error out output so that the node can respond to and communicate errors that occur while code is running. The value of error in specifies whether an error occurred before the node runs. Most nodes respond to values of error in in a standard, predictable way.
|error in does not contain an error
|error in contains an error
|If no error occurred before the node runs, the node begins execution normally.
If no error occurs while the node runs, it returns no error. If an error does occur while the node runs, it returns that error information as error out.
|If an error occurred before the node runs, the node does not execute. Instead, it returns the error in value as error out.
Default: No error
Signals when to begin replacing data.
Default: 0
digital waveform in with the replaced subset.
This output appears when you wire a waveform to digital data in. If you wire digital data to digital waveform in, this output changes to digital data out.
digital data in with the replaced subset.
This output appears when you wire digital data to digital waveform in. If you wire a waveform to digital data in, this output changes to digital waveform out.
The actual data element where you replaced the subset.
This output only appears when you wire a waveform to digital data in.
Error information.
The node produces this output according to standard error behavior.
Where This Node Can Run:
Desktop OS: Windows
FPGA: Not supported
Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application