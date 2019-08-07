Home Support NI Product Manuals LabVIEW NXG 3.1 Manual

Replace Subset (G Dataflow)

Version:
Last Modified: January 12, 2018

Replaces a subset of the specified digital data.

connector_pane_image
datatype_icon

start value format

Search method that indicates where to begin the specified operation.

This input only appears when you wire a waveform to digital data in.

Name Value Description
Samples 0 The subset begins from a particular element from the set of waveform data in digital waveform in.
Relative Time 1 The subset begins from the data value at a particular time.

Default: Samples

datatype_icon

digital waveform in

Digital waveform in which you want to replace a subset.

This input appears when you wire a waveform to digital data in. If you wire digital data to digital waveform in, this input changes to digital data in.

datatype_icon

digital data in

Digital data in which you want to replace a subset.

This input appears when you wire digital data to digital waveform in. If you wire a waveform to digital data in, this input changes to digital waveform in.

datatype_icon

new digital waveform

Digital waveform data that you want to use to replace a subset of digital waveform in.

This input appears when you wire a waveform to digital data in. If you wire digital data to digital waveform in, this input changes to new digital data.

datatype_icon

new digital data

Digital data that you want to use to replace a subset of digital data in.

This input appears when you wire digital data to digital waveform in. If you wire a waveform to digital data in, this input changes to new digital waveform.

datatype_icon

start samples/time

Data element or time value where the subset you are replacing begins..

This input only appears when you wire a waveform to digital data in.

datatype_icon

start

Data element used to specify where you want to start replacing the digital table subset.

This input only appears when you wire digital data to digital waveform in.

Default: 0

datatype_icon

error in

Error conditions that occur before this node runs.

The node responds to this input according to standard error behavior.

Standard Error Behavior

Many nodes provide an error in input and an error out output so that the node can respond to and communicate errors that occur while code is running. The value of error in specifies whether an error occurred before the node runs. Most nodes respond to values of error in in a standard, predictable way.

error in does not contain an error error in contains an error
If no error occurred before the node runs, the node begins execution normally.

If no error occurs while the node runs, it returns no error. If an error does occur while the node runs, it returns that error information as error out.

If an error occurred before the node runs, the node does not execute. Instead, it returns the error in value as error out.

Default: No error

datatype_icon

signal index

Signals when to begin replacing data.

Default: 0

datatype_icon

digital waveform out

digital waveform in with the replaced subset.

This output appears when you wire a waveform to digital data in. If you wire digital data to digital waveform in, this output changes to digital data out.

datatype_icon

digital data out

digital data in with the replaced subset.

This output appears when you wire digital data to digital waveform in. If you wire a waveform to digital data in, this output changes to digital waveform out.

datatype_icon

actual start samples/time

The actual data element where you replaced the subset.

This output only appears when you wire a waveform to digital data in.

datatype_icon

error out

Error information.

The node produces this output according to standard error behavior.

Where This Node Can Run:

Desktop OS: Windows

FPGA: Not supported

Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application

