Remove Header (G Dataflow)

Removes a header field line from all web requests associated with the client handle. Headers define attributes of the data exchanged between the client and server.
Header field included in the web requests of the client handle. The header control provides a pull-down menu with available header fields.
Error conditions that occur before this node runs.
The node responds to this input according to standard error behavior.
Standard Error Behavior
Many nodes provide an error in input and an error out output so that the node can respond to and communicate errors that occur while code is running. The value of error in specifies whether an error occurred before the node runs. Most nodes respond to values of error in in a standard, predictable way.
|error in does not contain an error
|error in contains an error
|If no error occurred before the node runs, the node begins execution normally.
If no error occurs while the node runs, it returns no error. If an error does occur while the node runs, it returns that error information as error out.
|If an error occurred before the node runs, the node does not execute. Instead, it returns the error in value as error out.
Default: No error
Unique value that returns data back to the node. You can use the same client handle to wire together multiple HTTP nodes to preserve authentication credentials, HTTP headers, and cookies. Client handles are not required when making independent web requests without persistent data such as headers or credentials.
Error information.
The node produces this output according to standard error behavior.
Where This Node Can Run:
Desktop OS: Windows
FPGA: Not supported
Web Server: Supported in VIs that run in a web application