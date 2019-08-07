Reinterpret Number (G Dataflow)

Shifts the binary point of the input data without changing its bit pattern.
This node provides a hardware-efficient way of multiplying or dividing the input data by 2n, where n is the number of bits the binary point shifted.
Data type to which you want to convert the input data.
This input must have the same word length as that of data in. Configure this input in the Item tab. This node ignores any value wired to this input.
This input accepts the following data types:
Default: 0
Value to reinterpret.
This input accepts the following data types:
Value of data in reinterpreted.
This output can return one of the following data types:
The following tables show how the node shifts the binary point of data in and returns data out as the integer length changes.
|Parameter
|Data type
|Bit pattern
|Decimal value
|data in
|I8 <8.0> FXP
|00000010
|2
|type
|I8 <6.2> FXP
|000000.00
|—
|data out
|I8 <6.2> FXP
|000000.10
|0.5
|Parameter
|Data type
|Bit pattern
|Decimal value
|data in
|Array of I8
|[00100000, 00010000, 00000100]
|[32, 16, 4]
|type
|I8 <4.4> FXP
|0000.0000
|—
|data out
|Array of I8 <4.4> FXP
|[0010.0000, 0001.0000, 0000.0100]
|[2, 1, 0.25]
|Parameter
|Data type
|Bit pattern
|Decimal value
|data in
|SGL
|sign
|exponent (8 bits)
|fraction (23 bits)
|2
|0
|10000000
|000...0
|type
|U32
|000...0
|—
|data out
|U32
|0100...0
|1073741824
Where This Node Can Run:
Desktop OS: Windows
FPGA: All devices (only within an optimized FPGA VI)
Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application