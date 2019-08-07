Home Support NI Product Manuals LabVIEW NXG 3.1 Manual

Table Of Contents

Reinterpret Number (G Dataflow)

Download Manual | Offline Viewer Required
Version:
Last Modified: January 12, 2018

Shifts the binary point of the input data without changing its bit pattern.

This node provides a hardware-efficient way of multiplying or dividing the input data by 2n, where n is the number of bits the binary point shifted.

connector_pane_image
datatype_icon

type

Data type to which you want to convert the input data.

This input must have the same word length as that of data in. Configure this input in the Item tab. This node ignores any value wired to this input.

This input accepts the following data types:

  • Integer
  • Double-precision, floating-point number
  • Single-precision, floating-point number
  • Fixed-point number

Default: 0

datatype_icon

data in

Value to reinterpret.

This input accepts the following data types:

  • Integer
  • Double-precision, floating-point number
  • Single-precision, floating-point number
  • Fixed-point number
  • 1D array of integers
  • 1D array of double-precision, floating-point numbers
  • 1D array of single-precision, floating-point numbers
  • 1D array of fixed-point numbers
datatype_icon

data out

Value of data in reinterpreted.

This output can return one of the following data types:

  • Integer
  • Double-precision, floating-point number
  • Single-precision, floating-point number
  • Fixed-point number
  • 1D array of integers
  • 1D array of double-precision, floating-point numbers
  • 1D array of single-precision, floating-point numbers
  • 1D array of fixed-point numbers

The following tables show how the node shifts the binary point of data in and returns data out as the integer length changes.

Parameter Data type Bit pattern Decimal value
data in I8 <8.0> FXP 00000010 2
type I8 <6.2> FXP 000000.00
data out I8 <6.2> FXP 000000.10 0.5
Parameter Data type Bit pattern Decimal value
data in Array of I8 [00100000, 00010000, 00000100] [32, 16, 4]
type I8 <4.4> FXP 0000.0000
data out Array of I8 <4.4> FXP [0010.0000, 0001.0000, 0000.0100] [2, 1, 0.25]
Parameter Data type Bit pattern Decimal value
data in SGL sign exponent (8 bits) fraction (23 bits) 2
0 10000000 000...0
type U32 000...0
data out U32 0100...0 1073741824

Where This Node Can Run:

Desktop OS: Windows

FPGA: All devices (only within an optimized FPGA VI)

Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application

Recently Viewed Topics