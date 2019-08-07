Read Single Element from Stream (G Dataflow)

Reads a single element from a network stream. You can call this node from the reader endpoint only.
Reference to the endpoint. Obtain this reference by wiring the reader endpoint output of the Create Network Stream Reader Endpoint node to this input.
Wiring endpoint in Causes Hidden Inputs
The data type input becomes hidden when you specify a data type for endpoint in.
Data type of the network stream. This data type must match the data type input on the Create Network Stream Writer Endpoint node.
Time, in milliseconds, that this node waits for data.
Default: -1 — This node waits indefinitely.
Error conditions that occur before this node runs.
The node responds to this input according to standard error behavior.
Standard Error Behavior
Many nodes provide an error in input and an error out output so that the node can respond to and communicate errors that occur while code is running. The value of error in specifies whether an error occurred before the node runs. Most nodes respond to values of error in in a standard, predictable way.
|error in does not contain an error
|error in contains an error
|If no error occurred before the node runs, the node begins execution normally.
If no error occurs while the node runs, it returns no error. If an error does occur while the node runs, it returns that error information as error out.
|If an error occurred before the node runs, the node does not execute. Instead, it returns the error in value as error out.
Default: No error
Reference to the endpoint specified by endpoint in.
Data this node reads from the stream. If timeout in ms expires before this node receives data, the default value will return the data type you configured with the data type input of this node or the Create Network Stream Reader Endpoint node.
Error information.
The node produces this output according to standard error behavior.
Where This Node Can Run:
Desktop OS: Windows
FPGA: Not supported
Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application