Home Support NI Product Manuals LabVIEW NXG 3.1 Manual

Table Of Contents

Read Single Element from Stream (G Dataflow)

Download Manual | Offline Viewer Required
Version:
Last Modified: January 12, 2018

Reads a single element from a network stream. You can call this node from the reader endpoint only.

connector_pane_image
datatype_icon

endpoint in

Reference to the endpoint. Obtain this reference by wiring the reader endpoint output of the Create Network Stream Reader Endpoint node to this input.

Wiring endpoint in Causes Hidden Inputs

The data type input becomes hidden when you specify a data type for endpoint in.

datatype_icon

data type

Data type of the network stream. This data type must match the data type input on the Create Network Stream Writer Endpoint node.

datatype_icon

timeout in ms

Time, in milliseconds, that this node waits for data.

Default: -1 — This node waits indefinitely.

datatype_icon

error in

Error conditions that occur before this node runs.

The node responds to this input according to standard error behavior.

Standard Error Behavior

Many nodes provide an error in input and an error out output so that the node can respond to and communicate errors that occur while code is running. The value of error in specifies whether an error occurred before the node runs. Most nodes respond to values of error in in a standard, predictable way.

error in does not contain an error error in contains an error
If no error occurred before the node runs, the node begins execution normally.

If no error occurs while the node runs, it returns no error. If an error does occur while the node runs, it returns that error information as error out.

If an error occurred before the node runs, the node does not execute. Instead, it returns the error in value as error out.

Default: No error

datatype_icon

endpoint out

Reference to the endpoint specified by endpoint in.

datatype_icon

data out

Data this node reads from the stream. If timeout in ms expires before this node receives data, the default value will return the data type you configured with the data type input of this node or the Create Network Stream Reader Endpoint node.

datatype_icon

timed out?

A Boolean value that indicates whether the timeout period elapsed before the node reads the incoming data.

True The timeout period elapsed and data was not read.
False The timeout period did not elapse and data was read.
datatype_icon

error out

Error information.

The node produces this output according to standard error behavior.

Standard Error Behavior

Many nodes provide an error in input and an error out output so that the node can respond to and communicate errors that occur while code is running. The value of error in specifies whether an error occurred before the node runs. Most nodes respond to values of error in in a standard, predictable way.

error in does not contain an error error in contains an error
If no error occurred before the node runs, the node begins execution normally.

If no error occurs while the node runs, it returns no error. If an error does occur while the node runs, it returns that error information as error out.

If an error occurred before the node runs, the node does not execute. Instead, it returns the error in value as error out.

Where This Node Can Run:

Desktop OS: Windows

FPGA: Not supported

Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application

Recently Viewed Topics