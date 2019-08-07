Home Support NI Product Manuals LabVIEW NXG 3.1 Manual

Table Of Contents

Read Registry Value Simple (String) (G Dataflow)

Download Manual | Offline Viewer Required
Version:
Last Modified: January 12, 2018

Reads data and the simplified data type from a registry value.

If the key or value does not exist or an unrecoverable error occurs, the node returns the default data.

spd-note-caution
Caution  

Incorrectly modifying the registry can damage Windows or prevent you from starting Windows.

connector_pane_image
datatype_icon

reference in

Reference to the open registry key.

datatype_icon

value

Name of the registry value.

datatype_icon

default data

Data to return if value is not found or if an unrecoverable error occurs.

datatype_icon

error in

Error conditions that occur before this node runs.

The node responds to this input according to standard error behavior.

Standard Error Behavior

Many nodes provide an error in input and an error out output so that the node can respond to and communicate errors that occur while code is running. The value of error in specifies whether an error occurred before the node runs. Most nodes respond to values of error in in a standard, predictable way.

error in does not contain an error error in contains an error
If no error occurred before the node runs, the node begins execution normally.

If no error occurs while the node runs, it returns no error. If an error does occur while the node runs, it returns that error information as error out.

If an error occurred before the node runs, the node does not execute. Instead, it returns the error in value as error out.

Default: No error

datatype_icon

reference out

Reference to the open registry key.

datatype_icon

simple data type

Simplified Windows registry type.

datatype_icon

string/binary data

Data of Windows registry type String or Binary.

datatype_icon

error out

Error information.

The node produces this output according to standard error behavior.

Standard Error Behavior

Many nodes provide an error in input and an error out output so that the node can respond to and communicate errors that occur while code is running. The value of error in specifies whether an error occurred before the node runs. Most nodes respond to values of error in in a standard, predictable way.

error in does not contain an error error in contains an error
If no error occurred before the node runs, the node begins execution normally.

If no error occurs while the node runs, it returns no error. If an error does occur while the node runs, it returns that error information as error out.

If an error occurred before the node runs, the node does not execute. Instead, it returns the error in value as error out.

Where This Node Can Run:

Desktop OS: Windows

FPGA: Not supported

Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application

Recently Viewed Topics