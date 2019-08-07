Read Key (Boolean) (G Dataflow)

Reads a value associated with a key in a specified section from the specified configuration data.
If the key does not exist, the node returns the default value. This node supports multibyte characters in strings.
Name of the section from which to read the specified key.
Reference to the configuration data.
Name of the key to read.
Value to return if the node does not find the key in the specified section or if an error occurs.
Error conditions that occur before this node runs.
The node responds to this input according to standard error behavior.
Standard Error Behavior
Many nodes provide an error in input and an error out output so that the node can respond to and communicate errors that occur while code is running. The value of error in specifies whether an error occurred before the node runs. Most nodes respond to values of error in in a standard, predictable way.
|error in does not contain an error
|error in contains an error
|If no error occurred before the node runs, the node begins execution normally.
If no error occurs while the node runs, it returns no error. If an error does occur while the node runs, it returns that error information as error out.
|If an error occurred before the node runs, the node does not execute. Instead, it returns the error in value as error out.
Default: No error
Reference to the configuration data.
Value of the key.
Error information.
The node produces this output according to standard error behavior.
Where This Node Can Run:
Desktop OS: Windows
FPGA: Not supported
Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application