Read Key (Boolean) (G Dataflow)

Last Modified: August 7, 2018

Reads a value associated with a key in a specified section from the specified configuration data.

If the key does not exist, the node returns the default value. This node supports multibyte characters in strings.

connector_pane_image
datatype_icon

section

Name of the section from which to read the specified key.

datatype_icon

reference in

Reference to the configuration data.

datatype_icon

key

Name of the key to read.

datatype_icon

default value

Value to return if the node does not find the key in the specified section or if an error occurs.

datatype_icon

error in

Error conditions that occur before this node runs.

The node responds to this input according to standard error behavior.

Standard Error Behavior

Many nodes provide an error in input and an error out output so that the node can respond to and communicate errors that occur while code is running. The value of error in specifies whether an error occurred before the node runs. Most nodes respond to values of error in in a standard, predictable way.

error in does not contain an error error in contains an error
If no error occurred before the node runs, the node begins execution normally.

If no error occurs while the node runs, it returns no error. If an error does occur while the node runs, it returns that error information as error out.

If an error occurred before the node runs, the node does not execute. Instead, it returns the error in value as error out.

Default: No error

datatype_icon

reference out

Reference to the configuration data.

datatype_icon

found

Boolean value that indicates whether this node found the key in the specified section.

True Found the key in the specified section.
False Did not find the key in the specified section.
datatype_icon

value

Value of the key.

datatype_icon

error out

Error information.

The node produces this output according to standard error behavior.

Where This Node Can Run:

Desktop OS: Windows

FPGA: Not supported

Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application

