Property Node (G Dataflow)

Last Modified: February 8, 2019

Reads and/or writes properties of a control reference. This node adapts to the class of the object you reference.

connector_pane_image
datatype_icon

instance in

Control reference associated with the object for which you want to set or get properties.

datatype_icon

error in

Error conditions that occur before this node runs.

The node responds to this input according to standard error behavior.

Standard Error Behavior

Many nodes provide an error in input and an error out output so that the node can respond to and communicate errors that occur while code is running. The value of error in specifies whether an error occurred before the node runs. Most nodes respond to values of error in in a standard, predictable way.

error in does not contain an error error in contains an error
If no error occurred before the node runs, the node begins execution normally.

If no error occurs while the node runs, it returns no error. If an error does occur while the node runs, it returns that error information as error out.

If an error occurred before the node runs, the node does not execute. Instead, it returns the error in value as error out.

Default: No error

datatype_icon

instance out

Control reference specified by instance in.

If you wrote any values to Property Node, the value of instance out may differ from instance in.

datatype_icon

error out

Error information.

The node produces this output according to standard error behavior.

datatype_icon

(property)

The element of the node that you want to read or write.

By default, this element is configured to read. To write this element, right-click the element and select Change to write.

To access more elements, resize the node.

Where This Node Can Run:

Desktop OS: Windows

FPGA: Not supported

Web Server: Supported in VIs that run in a web application

