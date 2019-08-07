Open VI Reference (G Dataflow)

Returns a reference to a VI you specify with a name string.
Open VI Reference prepares a VI reference for Call by Reference, Start Asynchronous Call, or Wait on Asynchronous Call to make dynamic calls. Use the Item tab for this node to configure the type of call you want to make.
The connector pane information and data type of the VI reference output you specify.
The compiler ignores the actual value of this input. By default, the node returns a generic VI reference.
If you want to use the vi reference output with Call by Reference or Start Asynchronous Call, you must wire a strictly typed VI reference to this input. The connector pane of the VI specified by vi name must match the connector pane of this input.
The name of the VI you want to reference.
The string you wire to the vi name string must match the full delimited name of a VI in memory on that target.
If you want to use the vi reference output with Call by Reference or Start Asynchronous Call, you must wire a strictly typed VI reference to type specifier vi refnum. The connector pane of the VI specified by vi name must match the connector pane of type specifier refnum.
The node does not wait until the user interface is idle, as it does not load a VI from disk.
Error conditions that occur before this node runs.
The node responds to this input according to standard error behavior.
Standard Error Behavior
Many nodes provide an error in input and an error out output so that the node can respond to and communicate errors that occur while code is running. The value of error in specifies whether an error occurred before the node runs. Most nodes respond to values of error in in a standard, predictable way.
|error in does not contain an error
|error in contains an error
|If no error occurred before the node runs, the node begins execution normally.
If no error occurs while the node runs, it returns no error. If an error does occur while the node runs, it returns that error information as error out.
|If an error occurred before the node runs, the node does not execute. Instead, it returns the error in value as error out.
Default: No error
A reference to the requested VI.
Error information.
The node produces this output according to standard error behavior.
If you want to call the specified VI dynamically with Call by Reference or Start Asynchronous Call, you must use appropriate data for the following items:
If you wire a strictly typed VI reference to the type specifier VI reference (for type only), the VI that vi name specifies must meet the following criteria:
You can abort all open VI references either manually from the front panel of the VI or by using Abort VI. However, VI references prepared for asynchronous execution have important caveats depending on how you configure the reference:
After you finish using a reference that you obtain with this function, close the reference with Close Reference. Explicitly closing a reference enables the application to free the resources involved in maintaining that reference, thereby contributing to optimal memory allocation and performance. Otherwise, the application cannot close the reference until the VI that opened the reference finishes executing.