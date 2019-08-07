Open VI Reference (G Dataflow)

type specifier VI reference

The connector pane information and data type of the VI reference output you specify.

The compiler ignores the actual value of this input. By default, the node returns a generic VI reference.

If you want to use the vi reference output with Call by Reference or Start Asynchronous Call, you must wire a strictly typed VI reference to this input. The connector pane of the VI specified by vi name must match the connector pane of this input.