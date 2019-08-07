Home Support NI Product Manuals LabVIEW NXG 3.1 Manual

Table Of Contents

Open Variable Connection in Background (G Dataflow)

Download Manual | Offline Viewer Required
Version:
Last Modified: August 7, 2018

Opens a connection to a PSP variable in the background. This node does not wait to verify that the connection opened successfully.

spd-note-note
Note  

NI recommends that you use Tag nodes instead of this node for new applications you create.

connector_pane_image
datatype_icon

shared variable refnum in

The reference to the PSP variable.

datatype_icon

data type

The data type of the PSP variable.

If you specify the data type using shared variable refnum in, this node removes the data type input. If you specify the data type upon opening the connection, this input is unavailable for subsequent read nodes.

datatype_icon

buffer size in elements

The number of elements to include in the client-side buffer for the variable connection.

If you wire a value of 2 or greater to this input, the node creates a read buffer, a write buffer, or both, depending on the read and write access settings you specify using the access input. If you wire a 0 to this input, the node uses the access input value you specify without buffering. If you wire a value of 1 to this input, the node returns an error.

Default: 0—Specifies no buffering

datatype_icon

error in

Error conditions that occur before this node runs.

The node responds to this input according to standard error behavior.

Standard Error Behavior

Many nodes provide an error in input and an error out output so that the node can respond to and communicate errors that occur while code is running. The value of error in specifies whether an error occurred before the node runs. Most nodes respond to values of error in in a standard, predictable way.

error in does not contain an error error in contains an error
If no error occurred before the node runs, the node begins execution normally.

If no error occurs while the node runs, it returns no error. If an error does occur while the node runs, it returns that error information as error out.

If an error occurred before the node runs, the node does not execute. Instead, it returns the error in value as error out.

Default: No error

datatype_icon

access

Read access and write access settings for the PSP variable.

datatype_icon

Read Access

Read access settings.

Name Description
Allowed You can use the variable connection to read the value of the PSP variable.
Required You can use the variable connection to read the value of the PSP variable. If you select this option and cannot open the variable connection for reading, the node returns an error.
None You cannot use the variable connection to read the value of the PSP variable.
datatype_icon

Write Access

Write access settings.

Name Description
Allowed You can use the variable connection to write to the PSP variable.
Required You can use the variable connection to write to the PSP variable. If you select this option and cannot open the variable connection for write, the node returns an error.
Denied You cannot use the variable connection to write to the PSP variable.
datatype_icon

shared variable refnum out

The reference to the PSP variable.

datatype_icon

error out

Error information.

The node produces this output according to standard error behavior.

Standard Error Behavior

Many nodes provide an error in input and an error out output so that the node can respond to and communicate errors that occur while code is running. The value of error in specifies whether an error occurred before the node runs. Most nodes respond to values of error in in a standard, predictable way.

error in does not contain an error error in contains an error
If no error occurred before the node runs, the node begins execution normally.

If no error occurs while the node runs, it returns no error. If an error does occur while the node runs, it returns that error information as error out.

If an error occurred before the node runs, the node does not execute. Instead, it returns the error in value as error out.

Where This Node Can Run:

Desktop OS: Windows

FPGA: Not supported

Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application

Recently Viewed Topics