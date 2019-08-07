Open Variable Connection in Background (G Dataflow)

buffer size in elements

The number of elements to include in the client-side buffer for the variable connection.

If you wire a value of 2 or greater to this input, the node creates a read buffer, a write buffer, or both, depending on the read and write access settings you specify using the access input. If you wire a 0 to this input, the node uses the access input value you specify without buffering. If you wire a value of 1 to this input, the node returns an error.

Default: 0—Specifies no buffering