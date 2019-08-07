Open Registry Key (G Dataflow)

Opens a reference to a key or subkey in the Windows registry.
Name of the networked machine.
Default: Empty — The local machine.
Windows registry root key.
|Name
|Description
|HKEY_CLASSES_ROOT
|
Contains information about registered applications.
|HKEY_CURRENT_USER
|
Stores settings that are specific to the currently logged-in user.
|HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE
|
Stores settings that are specific to the local computer.
|HKEY_USERS
|
Contains subkeys corresponding to the HKEY_CURRENT_USER keys for each user profile actively loaded on the machine.
|HKEY_PERFORMANCE_DATA
|
Provides runtime information into performance data provided by either the Windows NT kernel, or running system drivers, programs and services.
|HKEY_CURRENT_CONFIG
|
Contains information gathered at runtime.
|HKEY_DYN_DATA
|
Contains information about hardware devices. This key is used only on Windows 95, Windows 98 and Windows ME.
Default: HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE
Name of a subkey of root key.
A beginning backslash \ might cause an error.
Default: Empty string
Access rights to assign the key.
|Name
|Description
|KEY_QUERY_VALUE
|
Access right to query the values of a registry key.
|KEY_SET_VALUE
|
Access right to create, delete, or set a registry value.
|KEY_CREATE_SUB_KEY
|
Access right to create a subkey of a registry key.
|KEY_ENUMERATE_SUB_KEYS
|
Access right to enumerate the subkeys of a registry key.
|KEY_NOTIFY
|
Access right to request change notifications for a registry key or for subkeys of a registry key.
|KEY_CREATE_LINK
|
Access right reserved for system use.
|KEY_READ
|
Access right that combines the STANDARD_RIGHTS_READ, KEY_QUERY_VALUE, KEY_ENUMERATE_SUB_KEYS, and KEY_NOTIFY values.
|KEY_WRITE
|
Access right that combines the STANDARD_RIGHTS_WRITE, KEY_SET_VALUE, and KEY_CREATE_SUB_KEY values.
|KEY_ALL_ACCESS
|
Access right that combines the STANDARD_RIGHTS_REQUIRED, KEY_QUERY_VALUE, KEY_SET_VALUE, KEY_CREATE_SUB_KEY, KEY_ENUMERATE_SUB_KEYS, KEY_NOTIFY, and KEY_CREATE_LINK values.
|KEY_READ | KEY_WRITE
|
Access right that combines the KEY_READ and KEY_WRITE values.
Default: KEY_READ | KEY_WRITE
Error conditions that occur before this node runs.
The node responds to this input according to standard error behavior.
Standard Error Behavior
Many nodes provide an error in input and an error out output so that the node can respond to and communicate errors that occur while code is running. The value of error in specifies whether an error occurred before the node runs. Most nodes respond to values of error in in a standard, predictable way.
|error in does not contain an error
|error in contains an error
|If no error occurred before the node runs, the node begins execution normally.
If no error occurs while the node runs, it returns no error. If an error does occur while the node runs, it returns that error information as error out.
|If an error occurred before the node runs, the node does not execute. Instead, it returns the error in value as error out.
Default: No error
Value that specifies whether to open a 32-bit key or a 64-bit key on a 64-bit operating system.
|Name
|Value
|Description
|Default
|0
|This node selects the type of key based on the version of the software product that is installed. For example, if the 64-bit version is installed, this node opens a 64-bit key.
|KEY_WOW64_64KEY
|8
|This node opens a 64-bit key.
|KEY_WOW64_32KEY
|9
|This node opens a 32-bit key.
Default: Default
Reference to the open registry key.
Error information.
The node produces this output according to standard error behavior.
Where This Node Can Run:
Desktop OS: Windows
FPGA: Not supported
Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application