Open Registry Key (G Dataflow)

Last Modified: January 12, 2018

Opens a reference to a key or subkey in the Windows registry.

Caution  

Incorrectly modifying the registry can damage Windows or prevent you from starting Windows.

machine

Name of the networked machine.

Default: Empty — The local machine.

root key

Windows registry root key.

Name Description
HKEY_CLASSES_ROOT

Contains information about registered applications.

HKEY_CURRENT_USER

Stores settings that are specific to the currently logged-in user.

HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE

Stores settings that are specific to the local computer.

HKEY_USERS

Contains subkeys corresponding to the HKEY_CURRENT_USER keys for each user profile actively loaded on the machine.

HKEY_PERFORMANCE_DATA

Provides runtime information into performance data provided by either the Windows NT kernel, or running system drivers, programs and services.

HKEY_CURRENT_CONFIG

Contains information gathered at runtime.

HKEY_DYN_DATA

Contains information about hardware devices. This key is used only on Windows 95, Windows 98 and Windows ME.

Default: HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE

subkey

Name of a subkey of root key.

A beginning backslash \ might cause an error.

Default: Empty string

security access mask

Access rights to assign the key.

Name Description
KEY_QUERY_VALUE

Access right to query the values of a registry key.

KEY_SET_VALUE

Access right to create, delete, or set a registry value.

KEY_CREATE_SUB_KEY

Access right to create a subkey of a registry key.

KEY_ENUMERATE_SUB_KEYS

Access right to enumerate the subkeys of a registry key.

KEY_NOTIFY

Access right to request change notifications for a registry key or for subkeys of a registry key.

KEY_CREATE_LINK

Access right reserved for system use.

KEY_READ

Access right that combines the STANDARD_RIGHTS_READ, KEY_QUERY_VALUE, KEY_ENUMERATE_SUB_KEYS, and KEY_NOTIFY values.

KEY_WRITE

Access right that combines the STANDARD_RIGHTS_WRITE, KEY_SET_VALUE, and KEY_CREATE_SUB_KEY values.

KEY_ALL_ACCESS

Access right that combines the STANDARD_RIGHTS_REQUIRED, KEY_QUERY_VALUE, KEY_SET_VALUE, KEY_CREATE_SUB_KEY, KEY_ENUMERATE_SUB_KEYS, KEY_NOTIFY, and KEY_CREATE_LINK values.

KEY_READ | KEY_WRITE

Access right that combines the KEY_READ and KEY_WRITE values.

Default: KEY_READ | KEY_WRITE

error in

Error conditions that occur before this node runs.

The node responds to this input according to standard error behavior.

Default: No error

registry view

Value that specifies whether to open a 32-bit key or a 64-bit key on a 64-bit operating system.

Name Value Description
Default 0 This node selects the type of key based on the version of the software product that is installed. For example, if the 64-bit version is installed, this node opens a 64-bit key.
KEY_WOW64_64KEY 8 This node opens a 64-bit key.
KEY_WOW64_32KEY 9 This node opens a 32-bit key.

Default: Default

reference

Reference to the open registry key.

error out

Error information.

The node produces this output according to standard error behavior.

Where This Node Can Run:

Desktop OS: Windows

FPGA: Not supported

Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application

