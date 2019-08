Natural Logarithm (Arg + 1) (G Dataflow)

Computes the natural logarithm of a specified value plus 1 (x + 1).

When x is near 0, this node is more accurate than adding 1 to x then using the Natural Logarithm node. If x is equal to -1, the result is - ∞ . If x is not complex and is less than -1, the result is not a number (NaN).