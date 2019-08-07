Match First String (G Dataflow)

Compares each string in a string array to the beginning of an input string until it encounters a match. This node returns the string with the match removed and the array index of the match.
String to which string array is compared.
Default: Empty string
Array of strings you want to compare to string. If the node encounters an empty string in this input, it considers that string a match.
Original string with the match removed. If the beginning of the string does not match any string in the array, this output returns the original string.
Numeric index of the match in the array. If the beginning of the string does not match any string in the array, this output returns -1.
|string
|string array
|output string
|index
|Comments
|Error 16: error occurred
|Error 1
Error 16
|6: error occurred
|0
|The first match is Error 1 at index 0 in the array.
|Error 16: error occurred
|D
E
|rror 16: error occurred
|1
|The first match is E at index 1 in the array.
Where This Node Can Run:
Desktop OS: Windows
FPGA: Not supported
Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application