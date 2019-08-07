Home Support NI Product Manuals LabVIEW NXG 3.1 Manual

Table Of Contents

Match First String (G Dataflow)

Download Manual | Offline Viewer Required
Version:
Last Modified: August 7, 2018

Compares each string in a string array to the beginning of an input string until it encounters a match. This node returns the string with the match removed and the array index of the match.

connector_pane_image
datatype_icon

string

String to which string array is compared.

Default: Empty string

datatype_icon

string array

Array of strings you want to compare to string. If the node encounters an empty string in this input, it considers that string a match.

datatype_icon

output string

Original string with the match removed. If the beginning of the string does not match any string in the array, this output returns the original string.

datatype_icon

index

Numeric index of the match in the array. If the beginning of the string does not match any string in the array, this output returns -1.

string string array output string index Comments
Error 16: error occurred Error 1

Error 16

6: error occurred 0 The first match is Error 1 at index 0 in the array.
Error 16: error occurred D

E

rror 16: error occurred 1 The first match is E at index 1 in the array.

Where This Node Can Run:

Desktop OS: Windows

FPGA: Not supported

Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application

Recently Viewed Topics