Match 1D String Array (G Dataflow)

. (period) Matches any single character except a newline character. Within square brackets, . is literal. Input String: Welcome to LabVIEW. Regular Expression: t.... Match: to La If you use [z.] as the regular expression, the period is literal and matches either . or z. In this example, [z.] returns . as the match.

* Marks the single preceding character, character group, or character class as one that can appear zero or more times in the input. Because an asterisk can mark a pattern as one that appears zero times, regular expressions that include an asterisk can return an empty string if the whole pattern is marked with an asterisk. This quantifier applies to as many characters as possible. Input String: Hello LabVIEW! Regular Expression: el* Match: ell Expressions such as w* or (welcome)* match an empty string if the node finds no other matches.

+ Marks the single preceding character, character group, or character class as one that can appear one or more times in the input. This quantifier applies to as many characters as possible. Input String: Hello LabVIEW! Regular Expression: el+ Match: ell

? Marks the single preceding character, character group, or character class as one that can appear zero or one time in the input. This quantifier applies to as many characters as possible. When used immediately after a quantifier, ? modifies the quantifier to match as few times as possible. Modifiable quantifiers include *, +, and {}. Input String: Hello LabVIEW! Regular Expression: el? Match: el

Input String: <ul><li>Hello</li><li>LabVIEW</li></ul> Regular Expression: <li>.+?</li> Match: <li>Hello</li> In the second example, if you remove ? from the regular expression, the new match becomes <li>Hello</li><li>LabVIEW</li> because + matches as many characters as possible unless you include ? immediately after +. You can use this regular expression to match any string within <li></li> tags.

{n,N} Marks the single preceding character, character group, or character class as one that can appear the number of times you specify, where n is the minimum and N is the maximum. You also can specify a single number. If you specify a range, this quantifier matches as many times as possible. Input String: <ul><li>Hello</li><li>Lab</li><li>VIEW</li><li>!</li></ul> Regular Expression: (<li>.+?</li>){2} Match: <li>Hello</li><li>Lab</li>

Input String: <ul><li>Hello</li><li>Lab</li><li>VIEW</li><li>!</li></ul> Regular Expression: (<li>.+?</li>){1,3} Match: <li>Hello</li><li>Lab</li><li>VIEW</li> In the second example, the minimum match limit is one and the maximum is three. Because the regular expression matches as many times as possible within the limit you specify, the regular expression returns three.

[] Creates a character class, which allows you to match any one of a set of characters that you specify. For example, [abc] matches a, b, or c. You can use - to specify a range of characters. For example, [a-z] matches any single lowercase letter. This node interprets special characters inside square brackets literally, with the exception of ^, -, and \. Input string: version=14.0.1 Regular Expression: [0-9]+(\.[0-9]+)* Match: 14.0.1 The expression [0-9] matches any digit. The plus sign matches the previous character class, [0-9], one or more times but as many times as possible. The parentheses create a character group, which creates a submatch of the . character and all following digits. The expression \. matches a literal . character. The plus sign matches the previous character class, [0-9], one or more times but matches as many times as possible. The asterisk matches the previous character group, (\.[0-9]+), zero or more times, so the regular expression still matches integers if there is no . character. You can use this regular expression to match any integer, decimal number, version number, IPv4 address, or other number sequence separated by . characters.

() Creates a character group, which allows you to match an entire set of characters that you specify. A quantifier that immediately follows a character group quantifies the entire group. Parentheses also create submatches where each individual character group returns a submatch. If you nest a character group within another character group, the regular expression creates a submatch for the outer group before the inner group. Expand Match Regular Expression to access submatch outputs. You also can refer back to submatches later in an expression using backreferences. Refer to the Backreferences section for more information about using backreferences in regular expressions. Input String: Hello LabVIEW! Regular Expression: (el.)..(L..) Match: ello Lab Submatch 1: ell Submatch 2: Lab

Input String: Hello LabVIEW! Regular Expression: (.(el.).).(L..) Match: Hello Lab Submatch 1: Hello Submatch 2: ell Submatch 3: Lab

| Separates alternate possible matches. This character is useful when you want to match any of a number of character groups. A regular expression that contains | returns the first match that the node finds in the input string regardless of the order of your possible matches. For example, both regular expressions dog|cat and cat|dog match dog in the dog chased the cat . Input String: value=FALSE total=12.34 token=TRUE Regular Expression: (value|token)=(TRUE|FALSE) Match: value=FALSE Submatch 1: value Submatch 2: FALSE The regular expression returns the first possible match in the input string. If token=TRUE appeared before value=FALSE in the input string, the regular expression would match token=TRUE instead.

^ Anchors a match to the beginning of a string when used as the first character of a pattern. If you set the multiline? input to True on this node, ^ matches the beginning of any line within the string using the line endings of the current platform. You also can match any character not in a given character class by adding ^ to the beginning of a character class. For example, [^0-9] matches any character that is not a digit. [^a-zA-Z0-9] matches any character that is not a lowercase or uppercase letter and also not a digit. Input String: Hello LabVIEW! Regular Expression: ^[^ ]+ Match: Hello The regular expression matches as many characters as possible – other than a space character – from the beginning of the input string. You can use this regular expression to isolate the first word, numeral, or other character combination of a string.

Hello LabVIEW Input String: Regular Expression: ^LabVIEW Match: LabVIEW The regular expression matches LabVIEW only if you set multiline? to True.

$ Anchors a match at the end of a string when used as the last character of a pattern. If you set the multiline? input to True, $ matches the end of any line within the string using the line endings of the current platform. Referenced a parenthesized item with $n, where n is the index of the parenthesized item. Explicitly insert dollar signs ($) by prefixing them with a backslash (\). For example, \$5 represents $5 and $5 represents the 5th parenthesized item. Input String: Hello LabVIEW! Regular Expression: [^ ]+$ Match: LabVIEW! The regular expression matches as many characters as possible – other than a space character – from the end of the input string. You can use this regular expression to isolate the last word, numeral, or other character combination of a string.

Hello LabVIEW Input String: Regular Expression: Hello$ Match: Hello The regular expression matches Hello only if you set multiline? to True.

\ Cancels the special meaning of any special character in this list that immediately follows the backslash and instead matches the literal character. The following escaped expressions have special meanings: \b —Represents a word boundary. A word boundary is a character that is not a word character adjacent to a character that is a word character and vice versa. A word character is an alphanumeric character or an underscore (_). For example, \bhat matches hat in hatchet but not in that . hat\b matches hat in that but not in hatchet . \bhat\b matches hat in hat but not in that or hatchet .

—Represents a word boundary. A word boundary is a character that is not a word character adjacent to a character that is a word character and vice versa. A word character is an alphanumeric character or an underscore (_). For example, matches in but not in . matches in but not in . matches in but not in or . \c —Matches any control or non-printing character; includes any code point in the character set that does not represent a written symbol

—Matches any control or non-printing character; includes any code point in the character set that does not represent a written symbol \w —Matches any word character; equivalent to [a-zA-Z0-9_]

—Matches any word character; equivalent to \W —Matches any non-word character; equivalent to [^a-zA-Z0-9_]

—Matches any non-word character; equivalent to \d —Matches any digit character; equivalent to [0-9]

—Matches any digit character; equivalent to \D —Matches any non-digit character; equivalent to [^0-9]

—Matches any non-digit character; equivalent to \N —Matches a previous submatch within the same regular expression where N is a digit; refer to the Backreferences section for more information about using \N

—Matches a previous submatch within the same regular expression where is a digit; refer to the Backreferences section for more information about using \s —Matches any whitespace character; includes space, newline, tab, carriage return, and so on

—Matches any whitespace character; includes space, newline, tab, carriage return, and so on \S —Matches any non-whitespace character

—Matches any non-whitespace character

—Matches a newline character

—Matches a newline character \t —Matches a tab character

—Matches a tab character \r —Matches a carriage return character

—Matches a carriage return character \f —Matches a formfeed character

—Matches a formfeed character \031 —Matches an octal character (31 octal in this case)

—Matches an octal character (31 octal in this case) \x3F —Matches a hexadecimal character (3F hexadecimal in this case) Input String: total=$12.34 Regular Expression: \$\d+(\.\d{2})? Match: $12.34 The expression \$ matches a literal dollar sign because the backslash cancels the special meaning. The expression \d+ matches as many digits as possible and must match at least one digit. The expression (\.\d{2})? matches . and two digits, but ? makes this portion of the regular expression optional to match. You can use this regular expression to match dollar values that use a . character as a decimal separator. Locales that use a different character as a decimal separator must adapt the regular expression.

Input String: NEWtoken=FALSE token=TRUE checkFile=TRUE total=12.34 Regular Expression: \btoken=\w+\s\b\S* Match: token=TRUE checkFile=TRUE The regular expression does not match token=FALSE in NEWtoken=FALSE because \b makes the regular expression match token= only at the beginning of a word. The expression \w+ matches as many word characters as possible and must match at least one. In this example, \w+ matches TRUE. The expression \s matches a space character. The expression \b\S* matches all non-whitespace characters that begin a word until the function finds another whitespace character. In this example, \b\S* matches checkFile=TRUE.