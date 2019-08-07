Home Support NI Product Manuals LabVIEW NXG 3.1 Manual

Less or Equal? (G Dataflow)

Version:
Last Modified: January 12, 2018

Returns True if the first value is less than or equal to the second value. Otherwise, this node returns False.

This node can also compare an array or cluster of a data type to a scalar of the same data type and produce an array or cluster of Boolean values.

connector_pane_image
datatype_icon

x

First value to compare. x must be either the same type as y or composed of the same type as y.

Data Type Changes on FPGA

When you add this node to a document targeted to an FPGA, this input has a default data type that uses fewer hardware resources at compile time.

datatype_icon

y

Second value to compare. y must be either the same type as x or composed of the same type as x.

Data Type Changes on FPGA

When you add this node to a document targeted to an FPGA, this input has a default data type that uses fewer hardware resources at compile time.

datatype_icon

x <= y?

Boolean result of the operation.

When you compare two arrays, x <= y? is a scalar in Compare Aggregates mode and a Boolean array in Compare Elements mode (default).

Behavior with Array Inputs

When using Less or Equal? in Compare Aggregates mode, if all values in the input arrays are equal but one array has extra elements at the end, the shorter array is considered less than the longer one. For example, a Less or Equal? node set to Compare Aggregates considers the array [1,2,3] to be less than the array [1,2,3,2].

Where This Node Can Run:

Desktop OS: Windows

FPGA: All devices (only within an optimized FPGA VI)

Web Server: Supported in VIs that run in a web application

