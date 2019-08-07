Less or Equal? (G Dataflow)

x
First value to compare. x must be either the same type as y or composed of the same type as y.
Data Type Changes on FPGA
When you add this node to a document targeted to an FPGA, this input has a default data type that uses fewer hardware resources at compile time.
y
Second value to compare. y must be either the same type as x or composed of the same type as x.
x <= y?
Boolean result of the operation.
When you compare two arrays, x <= y? is a scalar in Compare Aggregates mode and a Boolean array in Compare Elements mode (default).
Behavior with Array InputsWhen using
Less or Equal? in
Compare Aggregates mode, if all values in the input arrays are equal but one array has extra elements at the end, the shorter array is considered less than the longer one. For example, a
Less or Equal? node set to
Compare Aggregates considers the array [1,2,3] to be less than the array [1,2,3,2].
Where This Node Can Run:
Desktop OS: Windows
FPGA:
All devices (only within an optimized FPGA VI)
Web Server: Supported in VIs that run in a web application