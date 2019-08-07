Invert Digital (G Dataflow)

Inverts the specified digital data so that a 0 becomes a 1 and vice versa or an H becomes an L and vice versa.
The digital waveform that you want to invert.
This input appears when you wire a waveform to digital data. If you wire digital data to digital waveform, this input changes to digital data.
Set of digital data that you want to invert.
This input appears when you wire digital data to digital waveform. If you wire a waveform to digital data, this input changes to digital waveform.
Node behavior if any value in the digital input is not a 0, 1, H, or L.
|Name
|Value
|Description
|Warn but Convert
|0
|Any values that are not 0, 1, H, or L are left unchanged and a warning is returned in error out.
|Fail
|1
|The node returns an empty inverted digital output and returns an error in error out.
Default: 0—Warn but Convert
Error conditions that occur before this node runs. Unlike most nodes, this node runs normally even if an error occurs before this node runs.
Default: no error
The signal at which to begin inverting data.
Default: 0—Inverts all signals.
Number of signals to invert, beginning with the signal at signal index.
Default: -1
The inverted waveform.
This output appears when you wire a waveform to digital data. If you wire digital data to digital waveform, this output changes to inverted digital data.
The inverted digital data.
This output appears when you wire digital data to digital waveform. If you wire a waveform to digital data, this output changes to inverted digital waveform.
This node can return the following error codes.
|1808
|Values other than 0, 1, L, H are present in the digital data.
Standard Error Behavior
Many nodes provide an error in input and an error out output so that the node can respond to and communicate errors that occur while code is running. The value of error in specifies whether an error occurred before the node runs. Most nodes respond to values of error in in a standard, predictable way.
|error in does not contain an error
|error in contains an error
|If no error occurred before the node runs, the node begins execution normally.
If no error occurs while the node runs, it returns no error. If an error does occur while the node runs, it returns that error information as error out.
|If an error occurred before the node runs, the node does not execute. Instead, it returns the error in value as error out.
Where This Node Can Run:
Desktop OS: Windows
FPGA: Not supported
Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application