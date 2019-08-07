Home Support NI Product Manuals LabVIEW NXG 3.1 Manual

Table Of Contents

Inverse Hyperbolic Tangent (G Dataflow)

Download Manual | Offline Viewer Required
Version:
Last Modified: January 12, 2018

Computes the inverse hyperbolic tangent in radians of a value you specify(x).

If x is not complex and is less than -1 or greater than 1, the result is not a number (NaN).

connector_pane_image
datatype_icon

x

An input to this operation.

This input supports scalar numbers, arrays or clusters of numbers, and arrays of clusters of numbers.

Data Type Changes on FPGA

When you add this node to a document targeted to an FPGA, this input has a default data type that uses fewer hardware resources at compile time.

datatype_icon

arctanh

Result of the operation.

This output assumes the same numeric representation as x.

Where This Node Can Run:

Desktop OS: Windows

FPGA: All devices (only within an optimized FPGA VI)

Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application

Recently Viewed Topics