Inverse Hyperbolic Tangent (G Dataflow)

Computes the inverse hyperbolic tangent in radians of a value you specify(x).
If x is not complex and is less than -1 or greater than 1, the result is not a number (NaN).
This input supports scalar numbers, arrays or clusters of numbers, and arrays of clusters of numbers.
Data Type Changes on FPGA
When you add this node to a document targeted to an FPGA, this input has a default data type that uses fewer hardware resources at compile time.
Result of the operation.
This output assumes the same numeric representation as x.
Where This Node Can Run:
Desktop OS: Windows
FPGA: All devices (only within an optimized FPGA VI)
Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application