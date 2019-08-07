Index Waveform Array (G Dataflow)

Home Support NI Product Manuals LabVIEW NXG 3.1 Manual

Selects one waveform out of an array of analog or digital waveforms by array index or channel name.

connector_pane_image
datatype_icon

waveform array

Array of waveforms from which to extract a single waveform.

This input accepts a 1D array of waveforms or a 1D array of digital waveforms.

datatype_icon

index

Index of the waveform to extract from the waveform array.

This input is available only when you wire a numeric to channel name. If you wire a string to index, this input changes to channel name.

Default: 0

datatype_icon

channel name

Channel name of the waveform to extract from the waveform array. To use this input, the waveform must have a channel name attribute. If you are using a virtual channel, you do not have to set the channel name attribute manually.

This input is available only when you wire a string to index. If you wire a numeric to channel name, this input changes to index.

datatype_icon

error in

Error conditions that occur before this node runs.

The node responds to this input according to standard error behavior.

Standard Error Behavior

Many nodes provide an error in input and an error out output so that the node can respond to and communicate errors that occur while code is running. The value of error in specifies whether an error occurred before the node runs. Most nodes respond to values of error in in a standard, predictable way.

error in does not contain an error error in contains an error
If no error occurred before the node runs, the node begins execution normally.

If no error occurs while the node runs, it returns no error. If an error does occur while the node runs, it returns that error information as error out.

If an error occurred before the node runs, the node does not execute. Instead, it returns the error in value as error out.

Default: No error

datatype_icon

waveform

Waveform selected from the array of waveforms.

This output is a digital waveform when you wire a digital waveform array to waveform array.

datatype_icon

error out

Error information.

The node produces this output according to standard error behavior.

Where This Node Can Run:

Desktop OS: Windows

FPGA: Not supported

Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application

