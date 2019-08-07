Home Support NI Product Manuals LabVIEW NXG 3.1 Manual

Greater Than 0? (G Dataflow)

Version:
Last Modified: January 12, 2018

Returns True if a value is greater than 0. Otherwise, this node returns False.

connector_pane_image
datatype_icon

x

An input to this operation.

This input supports numeric scalar values, clusters, timestamp values, waveforms, and arrays of numbers.

For waveforms, the node compares only the y values of this input.

Data Type Changes on FPGA

When you add this node to a document targeted to an FPGA, this input has a default data type that uses fewer hardware resources at compile time.

datatype_icon

x > 0?

Boolean result of the operation.

This output assumes the same data type structure as x.

Where This Node Can Run:

Desktop OS: Windows

FPGA: All devices (only within an optimized FPGA VI)

Web Server: Supported in VIs that run in a web application

