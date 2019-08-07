Greater or Equal to 0? (G Dataflow)

Returns True if a value is greater than or equal to 0. Otherwise, this node returns False.
x
An input to this operation.
This input supports numeric scalar values, clusters, timestamp values, waveforms, and arrays of numbers.
For waveforms, the node compares only the y values of this input.
Data Type Changes on FPGA
When you add this node to a document targeted to an FPGA, this input has a default data type that uses fewer hardware resources at compile time.
x >= 0?
Boolean result of the operation.
This output assumes the same data type structure as x.
Where This Node Can Run:
Desktop OS: Windows
FPGA:
All devices (only within an optimized FPGA VI)
Web Server: Supported in VIs that run in a web application