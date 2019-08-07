Get Notifier Status (G Dataflow)

Returns the last notification sent to the notifier and the number of nodes waiting on the notifier.
Using this node in parallel code may result in race conditions. To avoid race conditions, use this node only for monitoring and not for controlling code.
A reference to a notifier.
Error conditions that occur before this node runs.
The node responds to this input according to standard error behavior.
Standard Error Behavior
Many nodes provide an error in input and an error out output so that the node can respond to and communicate errors that occur while code is running. The value of error in specifies whether an error occurred before the node runs. Most nodes respond to values of error in in a standard, predictable way.
|error in does not contain an error
|error in contains an error
|If no error occurred before the node runs, the node begins execution normally.
If no error occurs while the node runs, it returns no error. If an error does occur while the node runs, it returns that error information as error out.
|If an error occurred before the node runs, the node does not execute. Instead, it returns the error in value as error out.
Default: No error
The name of the notifier wired to notifier. If the notifier is not named, this is an empty string.
Reference to the notifier.
The most recent notification sent to the notifier.
The data type of this output changes to match the data type of the notifier. If no notification has been sent, this node returns the default value for the data type of the notifier.
The number of Wait on Notification, Wait on Notification from Multiple, Wait on Notification from Multiple with Notifier History, and Wait on Notification with Notifier History nodes that are currently waiting on the notifier.
Error information.
The node produces this output according to standard error behavior.
Standard Error Behavior
Many nodes provide an error in input and an error out output so that the node can respond to and communicate errors that occur while code is running. The value of error in specifies whether an error occurred before the node runs. Most nodes respond to values of error in in a standard, predictable way.
|error in does not contain an error
|error in contains an error
|If no error occurred before the node runs, the node begins execution normally.
If no error occurs while the node runs, it returns no error. If an error does occur while the node runs, it returns that error information as error out.
|If an error occurred before the node runs, the node does not execute. Instead, it returns the error in value as error out.
Where This Node Can Run:
Desktop OS: Windows
FPGA: Not supported
Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application