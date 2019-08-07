Home Support NI Product Manuals LabVIEW NXG 3.1 Manual

Get Notifier Status (G Dataflow)

Last Modified: August 7, 2018

Returns the last notification sent to the notifier and the number of nodes waiting on the notifier.

Using this node in parallel code may result in race conditions. To avoid race conditions, use this node only for monitoring and not for controlling code.

connector_pane_image
datatype_icon

notifier

A reference to a notifier.

datatype_icon

error in

Error conditions that occur before this node runs.

The node responds to this input according to standard error behavior.

Standard Error Behavior

Many nodes provide an error in input and an error out output so that the node can respond to and communicate errors that occur while code is running. The value of error in specifies whether an error occurred before the node runs. Most nodes respond to values of error in in a standard, predictable way.

error in does not contain an error error in contains an error
If no error occurred before the node runs, the node begins execution normally.

If no error occurs while the node runs, it returns no error. If an error does occur while the node runs, it returns that error information as error out.

If an error occurred before the node runs, the node does not execute. Instead, it returns the error in value as error out.

Default: No error

datatype_icon

notifier name

The name of the notifier wired to notifier. If the notifier is not named, this is an empty string.

datatype_icon

notifier out

Reference to the notifier.

datatype_icon

latest notification

The most recent notification sent to the notifier.

The data type of this output changes to match the data type of the notifier. If no notification has been sent, this node returns the default value for the data type of the notifier.

datatype_icon

number waiting

The number of Wait on Notification, Wait on Notification from Multiple, Wait on Notification from Multiple with Notifier History, and Wait on Notification with Notifier History nodes that are currently waiting on the notifier.

datatype_icon

error out

Error information.

The node produces this output according to standard error behavior.

Where This Node Can Run:

Desktop OS: Windows

FPGA: Not supported

Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application

