Generate Error Report (G Dataflow)

Last Modified: January 12, 2018

Generates an error report string from an error cluster.

error in

Error conditions that occur before this node runs.

The node responds to this input according to standard error behavior.

Standard Error Behavior

Many nodes provide an error in input and an error out output so that the node can respond to and communicate errors that occur while code is running. The value of error in specifies whether an error occurred before the node runs. Most nodes respond to values of error in in a standard, predictable way.

error in does not contain an error error in contains an error
If no error occurred before the node runs, the node begins execution normally.

If no error occurs while the node runs, it returns no error. If an error does occur while the node runs, it returns that error information as error out.

If an error occurred before the node runs, the node does not execute. Instead, it returns the error in value as error out.

Default: No error

include divider line

A Boolean value that appends a line of hyphens as the last line of the generated report.

True Appends a line of hyphens to the end of the error report.
False Indicates no error report exists.

Default: False

error report

A multi-line string that describes the error or warning. This output returns Success if no error occurred.

Where This Node Can Run:

Desktop OS: Windows

FPGA: Not supported

Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application

