Format Value (G Dataflow)

Converts a number into a regular string and appends the result to the input string.
String to which this node appends the converted string.
Default: Empty string
Method to convert the value to a string. Use the format string syntax.
Number you want to convert to a string.
Result of converting the value to a string and appending this to the input string.
This node converts a single number each time it executes. The Format Into String node has the same functionality as Format Value but can convert multiple numbers at the same time. Consider using Format Into String instead of this node to simplify your diagram.
Where This Node Can Run:
Desktop OS: Windows
FPGA: Not supported
Web Server: Supported in VIs that run in a web application