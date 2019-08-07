Home Support NI Product Manuals LabVIEW NXG 3.1 Manual

Format Value (G Dataflow)

Version:
Last Modified: August 7, 2018

Converts a number into a regular string and appends the result to the input string.

connector_pane_image
datatype_icon

string

String to which this node appends the converted string.

Default: Empty string

datatype_icon

format string

Method to convert the value to a string. Use the format string syntax.

datatype_icon

value

Number you want to convert to a string.

datatype_icon

output string

Result of converting the value to a string and appending this to the input string.

Converting Multiple Values

This node converts a single number each time it executes. The Format Into String node has the same functionality as Format Value but can convert multiple numbers at the same time. Consider using Format Into String instead of this node to simplify your diagram.

Where This Node Can Run:

Desktop OS: Windows

FPGA: Not supported

Web Server: Supported in VIs that run in a web application

