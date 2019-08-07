Home Support NI Product Manuals LabVIEW NXG 3.1 Manual

Table Of Contents

Exponential (Arg) - 1 (G Dataflow)

Download Manual | Offline Viewer Required
Version:
Last Modified: January 12, 2018

Computes 1 less than the value of e raised to a specified power (x).

When x is very small, this node is more accurate than using Exponential then subtracting 1 from the output.

connector_pane_image
datatype_icon

x

An input to this operation.

This input supports scalar numbers, arrays or clusters of numbers, and arrays of clusters of numbers.

datatype_icon

exp(x) - 1

Result of the operation.

This output assumes the same numeric representation as x. When x is of the form x = a + bi, that is, when x is complex, the following equation defines exp(x) - 1:
exp ( x ) 1 = ( exp ( a ) × ( cos ( b ) + i sin ( b ) ) ) 1

Where This Node Can Run:

Desktop OS: Windows

FPGA: Not supported

Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application

Recently Viewed Topics