Exponential (Arg) - 1 (G Dataflow)

Computes 1 less than the value of e raised to a specified power (x).
When x is very small, this node is more accurate than using Exponential then subtracting 1 from the output.
x
An input to this operation.
This input supports scalar numbers, arrays or clusters of numbers, and arrays of clusters of numbers.
exp(x) - 1
Result of the operation.
This output assumes the same numeric representation as
x
. When
x
is of the form
x
= a + bi, that is, when
x
is complex, the following equation defines
exp(x) - 1
:
Where This Node Can Run:
Desktop OS: Windows
FPGA: Not supported
Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application