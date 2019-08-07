DELETE (G Dataflow)

If no error occurs while the node runs, it returns no error. If an error does occur while the node runs, it returns that error information as error out .

Many nodes provide an error in input and an error out output so that the node can respond to and communicate errors that occur while code is running. The value of error in specifies whether an error occurred before the node runs. Most nodes respond to values of error in in a standard, predictable way.

Header fields returned by the server. Refer to the World Wide Web Consortium website at www.w3.org for more information about header field definitions including available headers, descriptions, and syntax.

Client handles are not required when making independent web requests without persistent data such as headers or credentials.

You can use the same client handle to wire together multiple HTTP nodes to preserve authentication credentials, HTTP headers, and cookies.

Unique value that identifies the web request. Use this value to refer to this web request in subsequent node calls.

Amount of time in milliseconds the node has to wait for a response from the server before the web request times out. A value of -1 defers timeout monitoring to the operating system.

The node responds to this input according to standard error behavior.

If you do not specify a URL scheme on a non-Web Server target, the node prefixes http:// to the URL and treats it as an absolute URL.

If you do not specify a URL scheme on a Web Server target, each URL you enter is relative to the location the WebVI is hosted. The WebVI sends HTTP requests to the server at the relative URL. For example, if you host the WebVI on http://website.com/MyApp/, specifying the relative URL subdirectory/myfile.txt sends an HTTP request to http://website.com/MyApp/subdirectory/myfile.txt.

URL of the server, web page, or web service where this node will send the web request.

File where you can save body data returned by the server. If you do not specify an output file , the node does not save the body data to a file.

Web Server Details

CORS Restrictions on HTTP Requests

Requests from HTTP clients are subject to CORS restrictions when the WebVI communicates with a web service on a different origin. The web service responding to the HTTP request must return a valid CORS configuration for the HTTP request to complete successfully.

On non-Web Server targets, HTTP requests are not subject to CORS restrictions. The VI can make HTTP requests regardless of the CORS configuration of the server.

Note If an HTTP request fails on the Web Server target, the HTTP node returns the generic network error code 363650 because it cannot track the exact cause of the failure. You must use the output tab or developer tools specific to the browser to gather additional information about the cause of the failure.

Cached Response Behavior for Repeat Requests

HTTP nodes on a Web Server target may create caches of responses to HTTP requests. If a duplicate request occurs, the HTTP nodes can avoid querying the network by returning a previous response from the cache. The specific browser environment and server configuration determine the behavior of the cache.

On non-Web Server targets, every HTTP request creates a unique network request.

Forbidden Headers on a Web Server

A WebVI cannot transmit or receive specific forbidden headers in HTTP requests. For header transmissions, the request to the server does not include forbidden headers. When the HTTP nodes receive a forbidden header from a server, they exclude the header from the headers output. Additionally, the CORS configuration of a server may exclude some headers in server requests or from server responses.

On non-Web Server targets, you do not need to account for forbidden headers in HTTP requests.