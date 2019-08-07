Create Timing Source (G Dataflow)

Creates a timing source you can use to control the execution of a timed structure. Each timing source has its own unit of timing and/or start time and waits until the first timed structure that uses the timing source starts.
Creates a 1MHz timing source you can use to control the execution of a timed structure. The timing source waits until the first timed structure that uses the timing source starts.
Creates a 1 kHz timing source you can use to control the execution of a timed structure. The timing source waits until the first timed structure that uses the timing source starts.
Creates a software-triggered timing source you can use to control the execution of a timed structure. The timing source waits until the first timed structure that uses the timing source starts.