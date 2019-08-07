Home Support NI Product Manuals LabVIEW NXG 3.1 Manual

Create Timing Source (G Dataflow)

Last Modified: January 12, 2018

Creates a timing source you can use to control the execution of a timed structure. Each timing source has its own unit of timing and/or start time and waits until the first timed structure that uses the timing source starts.

node_icon
Create Timing Source » Create 1 MHz Timing Source
Creates a 1MHz timing source you can use to control the execution of a timed structure. The timing source waits until the first timed structure that uses the timing source starts.
node_icon
Create Timing Source » Create 1 kHz Timing Source
Creates a 1 kHz timing source you can use to control the execution of a timed structure. The timing source waits until the first timed structure that uses the timing source starts.
node_icon
Create Timing Source » Create Software-Triggered Timing Source
Creates a software-triggered timing source you can use to control the execution of a timed structure. The timing source waits until the first timed structure that uses the timing source starts.

