Create Network Stream Writer Endpoint (G Dataflow)

You can organize multiple endpoints by adding segments to this name to ensure that you connect each writer endpoint to its corresponding reader endpoint. To do this, place a slash between each segment of the name that you specify in your inputs with the organization scheme of your choice.

For example, RT Target/Temperature/Writer and Desktop/Temperature/Reader describe the target the endpoint resides on, the type of data the endpoint streams, and whether the endpoint reads or writes data, allowing you to show which endpoints correspond to one another.