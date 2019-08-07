Create Excel Data Sheet (Create Excel Data Sheet (Double)) (G Dataflow)

Creates an Excel worksheet with double precision data.
Name of the Excel worksheet that contains the data. Use sheet name to change the default sheet name Report. If you use a template, the created Excel report file is based on this template and sheet name assigned in New Excel Report is ignored.
Default: Report
Reference to the incoming report.
Data that the node writes to the Excel report. 2D data must be a 2D array of double data type.
Data column heading. Use column names to identify data in charts. The names must follow the Excel naming conventions of defined names. If several columns have the same name, Excel displays the values of the last column with this name. The column name comparison is case-insensitive.
Error conditions that occur before this node runs.
The node responds to this input according to standard error behavior.
Standard Error Behavior
Many nodes provide an error in input and an error out output so that the node can respond to and communicate errors that occur while code is running. The value of error in specifies whether an error occurred before the node runs. Most nodes respond to values of error in in a standard, predictable way.
|error in does not contain an error
|error in contains an error
|If no error occurred before the node runs, the node begins execution normally.
If no error occurs while the node runs, it returns no error. If an error does occur while the node runs, it returns that error information as error out.
|If an error occurred before the node runs, the node does not execute. Instead, it returns the error in value as error out.
Default: No error
Reference to the outgoing report.
Error information.
The node produces this output according to standard error behavior.
Where This Node Can Run:
Desktop OS: Windows
FPGA: All devices (only within an optimized FPGA VI)
Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application