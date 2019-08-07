PseudopathNotSupported

The Code Conversion Utility changed the pseudopath to an absolute path. This version of LabVIEW NXG does not support pseudopaths.

In LabVIEW pseudopaths such as <vilib> and <userlib> were treated as special paths that were resolved on any computer with LabVIEW installed. LabVIEW NXG uses different mechanisms to resolve dependencies that remove the need for pseudo paths. To share your LabVIEW NXG code between multiple computers, you can install distributions to the addons directory.

What to Do

No action required.