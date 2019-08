PropertyOnlySupportedForStrictReference

The Code Conversion Utility replaced a property with a placeholder. This version of LabVIEW NXG only supports this property for strict control references.

In LabVIEW, you could set this property for a non-strict control reference, but this version of LabVIEW NXG does not support properties set for a non-strict control reference.

What to Do

Consider refactoring your diagram to use a strict control reference instead of a non-strict reference.