PasswordProtectionNotSupported

The Code Conversion Utility did not preserve the password protection of the associated file because password protection is not supported in this version of LabVIEW NXG.

The new file created during conversion is not password protected.

What to Do

Review why the original file was password protected and determine if the new file requires password protection.

Alternate Workarounds

If the previous suggestions don't restore the functionality of the affected code and the code isn't essential to the core functionality of your application, you can remove the portion of code. If the code is part of the core functionality of the application, you can use the VI Interop node to call your existing code, provided that the new code organization meets the architectural goals of your application. If neither solution meets the requirements of your application, do not migrate to LabVIEW NXG at this time.