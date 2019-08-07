OpenVIReferenceBehaviorChanged

The Code Conversion Utility encountered an Open VI Reference function. The Open VI Reference node has changed behavior in this version of LabVIEW NXG.

In LabVIEW, Open VI Reference used full paths to reference other VIs and to dynamically load VIs. In LabVIEW NXG, Open VI Reference uses qualified names instead of paths to prevent cross linking and improve modularity. This version of LabVIEW NXG does not support some configurations and settings of Open VI Reference.

What to Do

Add a Get Component By Name node to the diagram. Wire the Get Component By Name node to Open VI Reference and add the name of the VI you want to load. You must specify the component by name and the component must already be in memory. If you used a path to dynamically load a VI that was not in memory, refactor your code to ensure that the application or library containing the VI is already loaded.

Alternate Workarounds

If the previous suggestions don't restore the functionality of the affected code and the code isn't essential to the core functionality of your application, you can remove the portion of code. If the code is part of the core functionality of the application, you can use the VI Interop node to call your existing code, provided that the new code organization meets the architectural goals of your application. If neither solution meets the requirements of your application, do not migrate to LabVIEW NXG at this time.