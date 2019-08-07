NecessaryPackageIsNotInstalled

The Code Conversion Utility did not convert the references to files in this package because you have not installed the required packages.

The Code Conversion Utility automatically detects which toolkits and modules an application uses and determines which LabVIEW NXG packages you must install for the correct conversion support. If you do not install the missing packages, the Code Conversion Utility replaces references to files within those packages with placeholder nodes.

What to Do

Install the missing packages. If there are only a few references to files in missing packages, you can manually replace the placeholder nodes with the appropriate files from the packages. Otherwise, reconvert the application so that the Code Conversion Utility can automatically replace files with the appropriate files from the packages.