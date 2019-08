FilePasswordMissingOrIncorrect

The Code Conversion Utility did not convert this file due to a missing or incorrect password.

The Code Conversion Utility cannot convert password protected files without the password. Placeholder nodes replace references to these files.

What to Do

In the Code Conversion Utility, click Settings to open the Preferences dialog box and enable Prompt for passwords before converting your files. Enter the password when prompted, or specify the password in the Password file section of the Preferences dialog box.