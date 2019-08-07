FileNotFound

The Code Conversion Utility could not find this file at the specified path.

What to Do

Confirm that the file exists at the location specified. Consider mass compiling your files before using the Code Conversion Utility to ensure all file references are correct.

Alternate Workarounds

If the previous suggestions don't restore the functionality of the affected code and the code isn't essential to the core functionality of your application, you can remove the portion of code. If the code is part of the core functionality of the application, you can use the VI Interop node to call your existing code, provided that the new code organization meets the architectural goals of your application. If neither solution meets the requirements of your application, do not migrate to LabVIEW NXG at this time.