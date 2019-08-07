FileIsLicensed

The Code Conversion Utility did not convert this file because it belongs to a licensed library.

To protect the licensed IP, the Code Conversion Utility does not convert files in licensed libraries.

What to Do

In the Code Conversion Utility, click Settings to open the Preferences dialog box and enable Prompt for a password when conversion detects license files that require an additional password before converting your files. Enter the password for the licensed files when prompted. If necessary, you can also convert an unlicensed version of the library.