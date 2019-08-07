EventTypeNotSupported

The Code Conversion Utility removed events handled by a case in this event structure. The specified event type is not supported in this version of LabVIEW NXG.

The Code Conversion Utility changed the unsupported event types to Unknown.

What to Do

Determine if the event case is necessary for the application. If removing the event case altogether changes the behavior of the application in an unacceptable way, attempt to replace the unsupported event type with a supported event type.

Alternate Workarounds

If the previous suggestions don't restore the functionality of the affected code and the code isn't essential to the core functionality of your application, you can remove the portion of code. If the code is part of the core functionality of the application, you can use the VI Interop node to call your existing code, provided that the new code organization meets the architectural goals of your application. If neither solution meets the requirements of your application, do not migrate to LabVIEW NXG at this time.