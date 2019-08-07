ErrorInsertingNode

The Code Conversion Utility encountered an unexpected error while inserting a node on the diagram. Wires may be broken.

To ensure that run-time behavior did not change, the Code Conversion Utility attempted to insert additional nodes on the diagram. The node insertion failed for an unknown reason, so you may have broken or disconnected wires on the diagram.

What to Do

Review the diagram for broken wires.

Alternate Workarounds

If the previous suggestions don't restore the functionality of the affected code and the code isn't essential to the core functionality of your application, you can remove the portion of code. If the code is part of the core functionality of the application, you can use the VI Interop node to call your existing code, provided that the new code organization meets the architectural goals of your application. If neither solution meets the requirements of your application, do not migrate to LabVIEW NXG at this time.