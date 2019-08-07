ErrorConvertingObject

The Code Conversion Utility encountered an unexpected error converting an object. This object may not have converted correctly.

This is a generic message for unexpected errors that occur during conversion of objects.

What to Do

Remove or replace the object, then reconvert. If the problem persists, contact National Instruments support at ni.com/support.

Alternate Workarounds

If the previous suggestions don't restore the functionality of the affected code and the code isn't essential to the core functionality of your application, you can remove the portion of code. If the code is part of the core functionality of the application, you can use the VI Interop node to call your existing code, provided that the new code organization meets the architectural goals of your application. If neither solution meets the requirements of your application, do not migrate to LabVIEW NXG at this time.