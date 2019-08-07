ErrorConvertingControl

The Code Conversion Utility encountered an unexpected error converting this control and replaced the control with a generic reference.

What to Do

In the existing code you want to convert, change the type of the control from a generic reference control to the original control type, then reconvert. If changing the control type does not correct the issue, your original control may be corrupt. Contact National Instruments support at ni.com/support.

Alternate Workarounds

If the previous suggestions don't restore the functionality of the affected code and the code isn't essential to the core functionality of your application, you can remove the portion of code. If the code is part of the core functionality of the application, you can use the VI Interop node to call your existing code, provided that the new code organization meets the architectural goals of your application. If neither solution meets the requirements of your application, do not migrate to LabVIEW NXG at this time.