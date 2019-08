EnumTypeCoercion

The Code Conversion Utility inserted a node to coerce an enumeration type. This version of LabVIEW NXG does not allow wiring mismatched enumeration types.

LabVIEW allowed enumeration types to implicitly coerce if one of the enumerations was a subset of the other. LabVIEW NXG does not allow implicit coercion between enumeration types that are not exactly identical. The Code Conversion Utility inserted an explicit coercion node to preserve the original execution behavior.

What to Do

No action required.