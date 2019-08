DynamicDataTypeNotSupported

The Code Conversion Utility replaced instances of dynamic data type with an array of waveforms. This version of LabVIEW NXG does not support dynamic data types.

In most cases, this change does not break the diagram or change execution behavior. You may see broken wires on the diagram if the dynamic data types were configured as scalars.

What to Do

Review the change for correctness and fix any broken wires.