Differences between LabVIEW and LabVIEW NXG

Learn the differences between LabVIEW and LabVIEW NXG so that you can identify the areas in your application that are going to change during migration.

The following table lists terminology differences between LabVIEW and LabVIEW NXG.

Note This table is not an exhaustive list of all terminology differences between LabVIEW and LabVIEW NXG.

The following table lists behaviors in LabVIEW NXG that differ from LabVIEW. In most cases, you need to modify your application or settings when migrating code that uses this functionality to apply and configure the appropriate replacement functionality.

LabVIEW LabVIEW NXG 32-bit DLLs A Shared Library Interface configured with the DLL entry points; listed as an error in the conversion report Call Library Function Node A Shared Library Interface CTL (Control Definition) N/A (the .ctl file does not convert); listed as an error in the conversion report CTL (Typedef) As G Type; listed as an error in the conversion report DataSocket API A placeholder node and/or generic refnum constants or controls Dynamic Data Type An array of waveforms Express VIs A subVI, a plugin node, or a placeholder node Polymorphic VIs An overload node or a multimode node String Encoding UTF-8 Subpanels A generic refnum; listed as an error in the conversion report XControls A generic refnum; listed as an error in the conversion report

Note This table is not an exhaustive list of all behavioral differences between LabVIEW and LabVIEW NXG for which you may need to modify your application or settings when migrating code.

The following table lists common keyboard shortcuts that differ between LabVIEW and LabVIEW NXG.

Command LabVIEW LabVIEW NXG Create branch from wire Click near a wire Hold Ctrl to change to the wiring cursor while hovering over a wire (Default preference setting, which you can change.) Create constants for all unwired inputs Ctrl+space then Ctrl+Shift+D Ctrl + M Create constants for required unwired inputs N/A Ctrl + Shift + M Go through case/event structures on diagram Ctrl+Scroll Wheel Ctrl+Shift+Scroll Wheel Pan on canvas Ctrl+Shift+Drag Space+Drag Remove wire and rewire Ctrl+Space then Ctrl+R Ctrl+Del Replace object Ctrl+Space then Ctrl+P Right-click on node and select a new node Show/hide panes Ctrl+\ Ctrl+t Wire objects Ctrl+Space then Ctrl+W Ctrl+J