Differences between LabVIEW and LabVIEW NXG

Last Modified: January 24, 2019

Learn the differences between LabVIEW and LabVIEW NXG so that you can identify the areas in your application that are going to change during migration.

This insight is useful later when you prepare your code for conversion and resolve any behavioral changes and unsupported features in your new source files.

The following table lists terminology differences between LabVIEW and LabVIEW NXG.

LabVIEW LabVIEW NXG
Application Directory Get Component Directory
Clusters (Unbundle by Name/Bundle By Name) Cluster Properties
CTL (Strict Typedef) G Types
Formula Node C Node
Global Variable Tag Nodes
Local Variable Duplicate Terminal
Merge Errors Multiplex Errors
Note  

This table is not an exhaustive list of all terminology differences between LabVIEW and LabVIEW NXG.

The following table lists behaviors in LabVIEW NXG that differ from LabVIEW. In most cases, you need to modify your application or settings when migrating code that uses this functionality to apply and configure the appropriate replacement functionality.

LabVIEW LabVIEW NXG

32-bit DLLs 		A Shared Library Interface configured with the DLL entry points; listed as an error in the conversion report
Call Library Function Node A Shared Library Interface
CTL (Control Definition) N/A (the .ctl file does not convert); listed as an error in the conversion report
CTL (Typedef) As G Type; listed as an error in the conversion report
DataSocket API A placeholder node and/or generic refnum constants or controls
Dynamic Data Type An array of waveforms
Express VIs A subVI, a plugin node, or a placeholder node
Polymorphic VIs An overload node or a multimode node
String Encoding UTF-8
Subpanels A generic refnum; listed as an error in the conversion report
XControls A generic refnum; listed as an error in the conversion report
Note  

This table is not an exhaustive list of all behavioral differences between LabVIEW and LabVIEW NXG for which you may need to modify your application or settings when migrating code.

The following table lists common keyboard shortcuts that differ between LabVIEW and LabVIEW NXG.

Command LabVIEW LabVIEW NXG
Create branch from wire Click near a wire Hold Ctrl to change to the wiring cursor while hovering over a wire (Default preference setting, which you can change.)
Create constants for all unwired inputs Ctrl+space then Ctrl+Shift+D Ctrl + M
Create constants for required unwired inputs N/A Ctrl + Shift + M
Go through case/event structures on diagram Ctrl+Scroll Wheel Ctrl+Shift+Scroll Wheel
Pan on canvas Ctrl+Shift+Drag Space+Drag
Remove wire and rewire Ctrl+Space then Ctrl+R Ctrl+Del
Replace object Ctrl+Space then Ctrl+P Right-click on node and select a new node
Show/hide panes Ctrl+\ Ctrl+t
Wire objects Ctrl+Space then Ctrl+W Ctrl+J
Note  

This table is not an exhaustive list of keyboard shortcuts that differ between LabVIEW and LabVIEW NXG.

