Learn the differences between LabVIEW and LabVIEW NXG so that you can identify the areas in your application that are going to change during migration.This insight is useful later when you prepare your code for conversion and resolve any behavioral changes and unsupported features in your new source files.
The following table lists terminology differences between LabVIEW and LabVIEW NXG.
|LabVIEW
|LabVIEW NXG
|Application Directory
|Get Component Directory
|Clusters (Unbundle by Name/Bundle By Name)
|Cluster Properties
|CTL (Strict Typedef)
|G Types
|Formula Node
|C Node
|Global Variable
|Tag Nodes
|Local Variable
|Duplicate Terminal
|Merge Errors
|Multiplex Errors
The following table lists behaviors in LabVIEW NXG that differ from LabVIEW. In most cases, you need to modify your application or settings when migrating code that uses this functionality to apply and configure the appropriate replacement functionality.
|LabVIEW
|LabVIEW NXG
|
32-bit DLLs
|A Shared Library Interface configured with the DLL entry points; listed as an error in the conversion report
|Call Library Function Node
|A Shared Library Interface
|CTL (Control Definition)
|N/A (the .ctl file does not convert); listed as an error in the conversion report
|CTL (Typedef)
|As G Type; listed as an error in the conversion report
|DataSocket API
|A placeholder node and/or generic refnum constants or controls
|Dynamic Data Type
|An array of waveforms
|Express VIs
|A subVI, a plugin node, or a placeholder node
|Polymorphic VIs
|An overload node or a multimode node
|String Encoding
|UTF-8
|Subpanels
|A generic refnum; listed as an error in the conversion report
|XControls
|A generic refnum; listed as an error in the conversion report
The following table lists common keyboard shortcuts that differ between LabVIEW and LabVIEW NXG.
|Command
|LabVIEW
|LabVIEW NXG
|Create branch from wire
|Click near a wire
|Hold Ctrl to change to the wiring cursor while hovering over a wire (Default preference setting, which you can change.)
|Create constants for all unwired inputs
|Ctrl+space then Ctrl+Shift+D
|Ctrl + M
|Create constants for required unwired inputs
|N/A
|Ctrl + Shift + M
|Go through case/event structures on diagram
|Ctrl+Scroll Wheel
|Ctrl+Shift+Scroll Wheel
|Pan on canvas
|Ctrl+Shift+Drag
|Space+Drag
|Remove wire and rewire
|Ctrl+Space then Ctrl+R
|Ctrl+Del
|Replace object
|Ctrl+Space then Ctrl+P
|Right-click on node and select a new node
|Show/hide panes
|Ctrl+\
|Ctrl+t
|Wire objects
|Ctrl+Space then Ctrl+W
|Ctrl+J