Converting LabVIEW Code with the Code Conversion Utility to Use in LabVIEW NXG

Use the Code Conversion Utility within LabVIEW NXG to convert code from a previous version of LabVIEW.

Before converting your code, refer to Preparing Your Code for Conversion for information about how to ensure all dependencies are present and your source code is error-free.

Navigate to the Launcher. On the Projects tab, select Convert a Project to launch the Code Conversion Utility. Add the projects, folders, or files you want to convert. Verify that the output directory matches the location where you want the Code Conversion Utility to store the new code on disk after conversion. Click Preview to view the folder hierarchy that the Code Conversion Utility uses when storing the new code after conversion. In addition to displaying the folder hierarchy, the Code Conversion Utility displays errors in the conversion preview if it detects any problems when loading the files. Files that are not part of a project in the original source code are grouped in a new project called LooseFiles in the conversion preview. Resolve errors listed in the conversion preview if applicable. Search this manual for errors listed in the conversion preview to find help resolving errors. Note If you modify the original source code while resolving errors, close and reopen the Code Conversion Utility and repeat steps 2 through 5. Restarting the Code Conversion Utility ensures that the utility references the latest source files. Click Convert. Each time you run a conversion, the Code Conversion Utility creates a time-stamped folder containing the converted source code and a comprehensive conversion report that identifies all behavioral changes in the new code. The conversion report is available in the converted project, or you can view the report in a web browser where you can export the conversion report as a CSV or XML file. Note Converting files using the Code Conversion Utility generates new files and does not modify the original source code files.

After converting your code, resolve changes in the converted code to replicate the behavior of your original code.