CallLibraryNodeParameterTypeNotSupported

The Code Conversion Utility changed a parameter type because this version of LabVIEW NXG does not support the parameter type. It may not be possible to use the function in your shared library.

What to Do

Determine if there is another function in the shared library that accepts supported parameters. If you are unable to find a function that accepts supported parameters, you may need to write a wrapper DLL around your shared library to allow parameter types supported in this version of LabVIEW NXG.

Alternate Workarounds

If the previous suggestions don't restore the functionality of the affected code and the code isn't essential to the core functionality of your application, you can remove the portion of code. If the code is part of the core functionality of the application, you can use the VI Interop node to call your existing code, provided that the new code organization meets the architectural goals of your application. If neither solution meets the requirements of your application, do not migrate to LabVIEW NXG at this time.