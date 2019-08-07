Migrating to a Shared Library Interface

Use the Code Conversion Utility to convert Call Library Function Node (CLFN) configurations to a Shared Library Interface.
Note
For more information on migrating LabVIEW source code to LabVIEW NXG, refer to the migration help.
Run the Code Conversion Utility to migrate the entire project. The utility automatically converts your CLFNs into an SLI document. The Code Conversion utility will combine CLFNs that reference the same Shared Library into a single SLI. A reference to an SLI replaces each CLFN on the diagram.
Locate the new SLI document in the Project Files tab and ensure all functions converted correctly.
Example
Search within the programming environment to access the following installed example: External Code (DLL) Execution.