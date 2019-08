Importing and Exporting MATLAB® Data

In a G dataflow application, you can import data from or export data to MATLAB® using MATLAB formatted binary files (.mat).

To import data from MATLAB, click the Import button in the Captured Data tab and select a .mat file. You can use the data in your G dataflow application.

To export data to MATLAB, right-click a data item in the Captured Data tab and select Export to export to a .mat file. You can then load the data file in MATLAB to analyze the data.