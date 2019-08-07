Debugging Shared Library Interfaces

Find solutions to common problems that may occur when configuring and using Shared Library Interfaces (SLIs).
Most errors occur due to mismatches between the SLI configuration and the functions in the shared library. These kinds of crashes might not occur at the time the shared library call actually executes on the diagram. Refer to Shared Library Best Practices for tips on how to avoid errors in the code of the shared library.
|Issue
|Solution
|You receive a Function not found in library error.
|
|You receive an error message that a secondary shared library cannot be found.
|The primary shared library needs additional functions from one or more other shared libraries. Find the other shared libraries and place them in the same directory as the shared library that needs them or in a directory that is in the search path.
|VI crashes or behaves incorrectly.
|LabVIEW hangs and requires you to restart.
|In the Item tab, verify your SLI is configured to Run in any thread.