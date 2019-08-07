Debugging Shared Library Interfaces

You receive a Function not found in library error. Verify the SLI uses the correct spelling and case sensitivity for the entrypoints you defined.

Verify the C++ compiler has not decorated the function name. For details on this issue, refer to Shared Library Best Practices.

You receive an error message that a secondary shared library cannot be found. The primary shared library needs additional functions from one or more other shared libraries. Find the other shared libraries and place them in the same directory as the shared library that needs them or in a directory that is in the search path.

VI crashes or behaves incorrectly. Verify the return data types and parameter settings of your entrypoints exactly match the data types the function in the shared library uses.

Verify the SLI is passing arguments in the correct order.