Transferring Data over a Network Using TCP

TCP Read nodes read data from the specified port and retrieve responses from the client. You must specify the number of bytes to read. Use one of the following strategies to handle messages of different sizes: Precede each command and response with a fixed-size prefix that indicates the size of the rest of the command or response you want to send. This allows the client to read the number of bytes in the command or response first and then specify the appropriate number of bytes to read for the rest of the command or response.

Make each command and response a fixed size. When a command or response is smaller than the size you specify, you can pad it to the fixed size. This option is the most efficient but isn't as flexible as the previous option.

Follow each command and response with a specific terminating character. Read data in small units until you reach the terminating character. You can display the response data from the server on the client UI or further process the response data locally.