Transferring Data over a Network Using TCP

Use Transmission Control Protocol (TCP) to reliably transfer data between a client and a server.
To transmit data using TCP, you must develop the code to send and receive data on both the client and the server.
Create the following diagram in a VI targeted to the host processor. This diagram illustrates TCP code on the server side.
Customize the gray sections for your unique programming goals.
|The TCP Listen node waits for an incoming connection on a specific port. The port you specify on the server must match the port you specify on the client.
|TCP Read nodes read data from the specified port and retrieve commands from the client. You must specify the number of bytes to read. Make sure to read commands in accordance with your message handling strategy. For example, if a size prefix precedes a command, read the length first and then read the amount of data the length indicates.
|TCP Write nodes write data to the specified port and send responses to the client. Make sure you send data in accordance with your message handling strategy. For example, if the client reads a response prefix to know how many bytes are in the response, make sure to prepend the length of the response to the response.
|If any unread data remains and the connection closes, you may be unable to access that data. Make sure to read all data the client sends before closing the connection.
Create the following diagram in a VI targeted to a processor, such as a real-time controller or a remote PC. This diagram illustrates TCP code on the client side.
Customize the gray sections for your unique programming goals.
|The TCP Open Connection node opens a connection to the server at the port and address you specify. The address must match the IP address of the server, and the port you specify on the client must match the port you specify on the server.
|TCP Write nodes write data to the specified port and send commands to the server. Make sure to format commands according to the messaging strategy for your application, as described in the next table row.
| TCP Read nodes read data from the specified port and retrieve responses from the client. You must specify the number of bytes to read.
Use one of the following strategies to handle messages of different sizes:
You can display the response data from the server on the client UI or further process the response data locally.
|If any unread data remains and the connection closes, you may be unable to access that data. Make sure to read all data the server sends before closing the connection.
After you finish developing your server and client applications, your client and server applications will communicate using TCP when you run the applications simultaneously. Be sure to run the server application first to ensure that TCP Open Connection on the client is able to locate the listener.
Search within the programming environment to access the following installed examples: